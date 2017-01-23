Scientist named Australian of the Year
Queensland 2017 Australian of the Year finalist Emeritus Professor Alan Mackay-Sim was given Australia's highest individual award in Canberra on Wednesday. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP The Queensland researcher, whose groundbreaking work on stem cells was crucial to the first ever successful case of restoring a quadriplegic person's ability walk, was awarded the top honour out of eight finalists including anti-slavery activist Andrew Forrest, dementia advocate Kate Swaffer and former child soldier turned lawyer Deng Adut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can you drink in public on Australia Day?
|12 min
|Dutch expat
|1
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|16 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|The Latest: Price says vaccines don't cause autism
|19 hr
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Melbourne rampage accused set to face charges
|21 hr
|Foo
|4
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Jan 22
|Realist
|2
|ACT Government urged to trump up $100 million f...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|1
|Do chinese/oriental girls have tight vagina? (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Awesome guy
|27
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC