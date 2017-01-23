Scientist named Australian of the Year

Scientist named Australian of the Year

Queensland 2017 Australian of the Year finalist Emeritus Professor Alan Mackay-Sim was given Australia's highest individual award in Canberra on Wednesday. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP The Queensland researcher, whose groundbreaking work on stem cells was crucial to the first ever successful case of restoring a quadriplegic person's ability walk, was awarded the top honour out of eight finalists including anti-slavery activist Andrew Forrest, dementia advocate Kate Swaffer and former child soldier turned lawyer Deng Adut.

