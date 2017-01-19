Savage fight between snake and spider is your worst nightmare
There are 1 comment on the Daily Star story from Saturday, titled Savage fight between snake and spider is your worst nightmare. In it, Daily Star reports that:
Footage of the rare showdown between the two venomous creatures was captured in someone's shed before they shared the astonishing clip online. Sabrina Besselen was petrified to discover the baby red-bellied snake being hung up by a redneck spider's web in an outbuilding in New South Wales, Australia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Star.
|
#1 Saturday
Ahh yeah
U see it all the time right here on topix.
Lol
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|1 hr
|Gate
|3
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|1 hr
|Howard Mark
|6
|Sundance Film Festival puts faith in Australian...
|7 hr
|NEUR kool aid
|1
|Which race is the laziest? (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|euthanize the slu...
|319
|I want to Seduce My mother in law (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|Joey love
|40
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|22 hr
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Sat
|Tony Abbott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC