Saputo moves to buy remaining 12% of Australia's Warrnambool dairy business

Saputo Inc. is moving to buy out the minority shareholders of an Australian cheese and dairy producer that it acquired in 2014 after a hard-fought takeover battle. The Montreal-based company's Australian subsidiary is offering A$8.85 per share cash for each of the remaining shares of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co.

