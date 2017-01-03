Rape, assault payments drive $1.7 million spend on ACT victims of violent crime
The number of domestic violence victims who received compensation from the ACT government dropped significantly last year, despite a rise in victims seeking help and a doubling of criminal charges linked to family abuse. More than $1.7 million in public financial assistance was split between 92 victims of crime from Canberra in 2015-16, figures from the Justice and Community Safety Directorate's annual report showed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|Farside
|57
|Free porn movies- have a look (Apr '11)
|Tue
|KING
|4
|Weed in maroubra (May '13)
|Tue
|Marshall
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Tue
|Marshall
|2
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Mon
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Jasmine
|9
|Knife-wielding cat-nappers on the loose in Aust...
|Jan 1
|Lassie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC