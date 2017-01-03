Rape, assault payments drive $1.7 mil...

Rape, assault payments drive $1.7 million spend on ACT victims of violent crime

2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The number of domestic violence victims who received compensation from the ACT government dropped significantly last year, despite a rise in victims seeking help and a doubling of criminal charges linked to family abuse. More than $1.7 million in public financial assistance was split between 92 victims of crime from Canberra in 2015-16, figures from the Justice and Community Safety Directorate's annual report showed.

Australia

