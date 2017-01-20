Project to harvest and mill kangaroo grass aims to encourage farmers to adopt native Australian c...
A renowned Aboriginal writer and historian will work with volunteers to process kangaroo grass to prove the commercial value of native Australian crops. In his 2014 book Dark Emu, Bruce Pascoe put forward the argument that Aboriginal people were not just hunter-gatherers, but farmers who cultivated native plants prior to white settlement.
