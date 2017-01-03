Passengers rescued from rollercoaster in Gold Coast, Australia
More than a dozen people were left stranded metres above the ground on a roller-coaster ride in Australia on Wednesday. Queensland Fire and Emergency services and paramedics were called to the Gold Coast theme park just before 12pm to reports of about 20 people dangling in their seats on the roller-coaster.
