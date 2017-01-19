Ontario man charged after Australian ...

Ontario man charged after Australian police find pornographic photos of preschooler

A 40-year-old London, Ont., man faces child pornography charges after Australian police notified authorities in London when they discovered obscene photos of a four-year-old girl on an image-sharing website in Russia. London police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit then worked in collaboration with the Queensland Police Service in Queensland, Australia, and identified the four-year-old London girl in the images Wednesday.

