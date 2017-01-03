New Zealand man, Joth Wilson, thrown ...

New Zealand man, Joth Wilson, thrown off bridge in Australia by married man

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

As well as broken bones and burns, Joth Wilson's critical injuries include a brain haemorrhage and a severed spine cord - making him unlikely to ever walk again. Photo / Joth Wilson Facebook A New Zealand man found under a bridge with a broken neck, back, ribs and burns to nearly half his body was attacked after rejecting the advances of a man who has a wife and children, the victim's husband has claimed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Which race is the laziest? (Nov '10) 9 hr Mr kkk 317
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... 19 hr Deaney 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... 19 hr Deaney 2
Yugoslavians are not WOGS. Get it right (Oct '14) Thu DaveyFromChi 9
Where to get 420? In Melbourne Wed Garby 5
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P... Wed Ulrich 3
Weed in maroubra (May '13) Wed Ulrich 7
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,900 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,465

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC