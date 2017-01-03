New Zealand man, Joth Wilson, thrown off bridge in Australia by married man

As well as broken bones and burns, Joth Wilson's critical injuries include a brain haemorrhage and a severed spine cord - making him unlikely to ever walk again. Photo / Joth Wilson Facebook A New Zealand man found under a bridge with a broken neck, back, ribs and burns to nearly half his body was attacked after rejecting the advances of a man who has a wife and children, the victim's husband has claimed.

