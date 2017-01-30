New citizens make pledge
PLEDGE: Gus and Alma Calud make their Australian Citizenship Pledge alongside four other Stawell residents at an official ceremony at Cato Park on Thursday. Picture: Peter Pickering STAWELL welcomed six new Australian citizens at an official ceremony during national day celebrations at Cato Park on Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Austr...
|6 hr
|The FOO
|2
|Australians affected by Trump's travel ban
|7 hr
|Dutch expat
|1
|Australia's Sex Party says proposed bong ban ra... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|makolovrat
|25
|Mother's torment: Why my son took his life
|Sat
|JSERVE
|1
|Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13)
|Fri
|Bleh
|24
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|Jan 26
|Frenchie
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Jan 25
|Gael
|5
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC