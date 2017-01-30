New citizens make pledge

PLEDGE: Gus and Alma Calud make their Australian Citizenship Pledge alongside four other Stawell residents at an official ceremony at Cato Park on Thursday. Picture: Peter Pickering STAWELL welcomed six new Australian citizens at an official ceremony during national day celebrations at Cato Park on Thursday evening.

Australia

