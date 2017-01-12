New Australia Day lamb ad isn't landing well with Indigenous Australians
The latest Meat and Livestock Association Australia Day ad has been widely hailed as diverse and progressive on social media, but many Indigenous Australians have reacted very differently. Ryan Griffen, creator of ABC drama Cleverman, believes the ad to be in "poor taste", telling Daily Life: "as important as it is for Australians to celebrate multiculturalism, I feel for us to be able to appreciate an ad like this on screen a lot of work needs to happen off screen."
