Netflix, KFC and jewellery: what Australian Parks staff paid for with organisation credit cards
Australian Parks staff in the state of Victoria used taxpayer-funded credit cards to spend up big at fancy restaurants, luxury hotels and wineries, it has been revealed. Credit card records show Parks Victoria staff spent thousands of dollars in a number of visits to the high-end Werribee Mansion Hotel and Spa, and A$946 at Melbourne pub Saint and Rogue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police find 300 kilograms of pseudoephedrine in...
|8 hr
|Poopenov
|1
|'Muesli queen'
|8 hr
|Poopenov
|1
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|ALittleLost
|60
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|16 hr
|Gate
|2
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|16 hr
|Howard Mark
|4
|Sundance Film Festival puts faith in Australian...
|22 hr
|NEUR kool aid
|1
|Which race is the laziest? (Nov '10)
|Sun
|euthanize the slu...
|319
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC