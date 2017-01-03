Murder accused couple asked teenage meth addict to have their baby, Australian court hears
Two people charged with murdering Australian mother-of-four Samantha Kelly allegedly asked another woman to kill Kelly on three occasions before carrying out the murder themselves. A court also heard the couple, from Bendigo, Victoria, accused of the murder offered to pay A$1000 to a teenage methamphetamine addict to have a baby for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Bri...
|29 min
|Marina
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in W...
|31 min
|George
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Werr...
|11 hr
|Georgis
|1
|Police find 300 kilograms of pseudoephedrine in...
|Mon
|Poopenov
|1
|'Muesli queen'
|Mon
|Poopenov
|1
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|ALittleLost
|60
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Sun
|Gate
|2
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC