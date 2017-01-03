Murder accused couple asked teenage m...

Murder accused couple asked teenage meth addict to have their baby, Australian court hears

7 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Two people charged with murdering Australian mother-of-four Samantha Kelly allegedly asked another woman to kill Kelly on three occasions before carrying out the murder themselves. A court also heard the couple, from Bendigo, Victoria, accused of the murder offered to pay A$1000 to a teenage methamphetamine addict to have a baby for them.

