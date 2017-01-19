Melbourne Metro to boost Australian economy: Infrastructure Australia

The multibillion-dollar Melbourne Metro rail project will boost the Australian economy, the nation's top infrastructure advisers have declared, placing pressure on the Turnbull government to increase funding to Victorian major projects. The business case for the $10.9 billion project to build twin nine-kilometre rail tunnels under the city, linking Kensington to South Yarra, has been assessed by Infrastructure Australia and has been placed among the highest priority projects for the nation category.

