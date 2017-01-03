Marlin drags fisherman into remote wa...

Marlin drags fisherman into remote waters off Australia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BBC News

A lone fisherman survived by treading water for six hours after being dragged into the sea by a marlin off Western Australia. "The boating community that was out there did a very good job at rallying around and getting a search underway as fast as possible," Rusty Ellis, commander of the Exmouth Volunteers Marine Rescue Group, told the BBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Wee d / Hashes in Melbourne 2 hr Lorenzo 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... 2 hr Lorenzo 3
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 4 hr hijklmnop 59
Why are Pakistani men so gorgeous but Pakistani... (Nov '14) 4 hr grow up losers 54
Weed in maroubra (May '13) 7 hr Erty 6
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Mon Proud2BeChinese 44
Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12) Mon Jasmine 9
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,191 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,232

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC