Marlin drags fisherman into remote waters off Australia
A lone fisherman survived by treading water for six hours after being dragged into the sea by a marlin off Western Australia. "The boating community that was out there did a very good job at rallying around and getting a search underway as fast as possible," Rusty Ellis, commander of the Exmouth Volunteers Marine Rescue Group, told the BBC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Wee d / Hashes in Melbourne
|2 hr
|Lorenzo
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|2 hr
|Lorenzo
|3
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|hijklmnop
|59
|Why are Pakistani men so gorgeous but Pakistani... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|grow up losers
|54
|Weed in maroubra (May '13)
|7 hr
|Erty
|6
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Mon
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Jasmine
|9
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC