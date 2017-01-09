Manslaughter charge laid in 21-year c...

Manslaughter charge laid in 21-year cold case

2 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

A Cairns woman has been charged over the death of a newborn baby found in the yard of a house in far north Queensland more than two decades ago. The baby's body was found at a home on Haywood Street in the Cairns suburb of Mooroobool on May 4, 1996, Queensland police said.

Australia

