Manslaughter charge laid in 21-year cold case
A Cairns woman has been charged over the death of a newborn baby found in the yard of a house in far north Queensland more than two decades ago. The baby's body was found at a home on Haywood Street in the Cairns suburb of Mooroobool on May 4, 1996, Queensland police said.
