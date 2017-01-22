Man's body recovered from the water a...

Man's body recovered from the water after fleeing into the ocean at Ceduna in South Australia

The body of a man who ran into the ocean while being chased by police on South Australia's West Coast has been recovered from the water. Police were pursuing the man who was wanted for recent offences when he ran into the water near Dowling Crescent at Ceduna at 6:00pm Saturday.

Australia

