Man found dead after swimming in Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains

3 hrs ago

NSW police said the 44-year-old Cooma man had been swimming with family when he went missing about 3pm on New Year's Day. Marine Rescue NSW said police asked for its help about 3.30pm Sunday, and it sent a boat with a side scan sonar to join the search.

Australia

