Man charged with police assault in 'i...

Man charged with police assault in 'invasion day' march is Greens organiser

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Age

A man arrested for allegedly assaulting police during the flag-burning melee at the "invasion day" march through Sydney is a Greens campaign manager who used to be a paid employee of the party. Hayden Williams, 20, is also part of the anti-capitalist, anti-police, left-wing splinter faction in the NSW Greens, known as "Left Renewal", Fairfax Media can reveal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... 18 hr Frenchie 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Wed Gael 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Wed Gael 7
News UPDATE 1-Trump's health nominee says has no pla... Wed Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Where can you drink in public on Australia Day? Wed InFOOlectually Ch... 2
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... Tue BuildTheWall 1
News The Latest: Price says vaccines don't cause autism Jan 24 FAKE NEWS 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC