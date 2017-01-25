Man attacked with dogs, set on fire in attack, police say

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he allegedly was doused in a flammable liquid and set on fire while walking in a suburb of the Australian city of Wollongong overnight, police say. Police allege the 45-year-old man was first attacked by two dogs, before the animals' owner then set the man alight, as he walked on Myuna Way in Mangerton, just west of Wollongong's CBD, about 9pm on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.