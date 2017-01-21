Malaysian minister lobbied in Austral...

Malaysian minister lobbied in Australia to search for MH370

12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

CANBERRA, Australia - Relatives of passengers and crew aboard the missing Malaysian airliner plan to present the Malaysian transport minister in Australia with letters urging that the search resume. Sheryl Keen, a supporter of the international victims' advocacy group Voice370, said Sunday she plans to personally hand to Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai dozens of letters from relatives when Liow meets this week in the west coast city of Perth with his Australian counterpart Darren Chester.

Australia

