Luke Newsome's death does little to d...

Luke Newsome's death does little to dampen mood of Summernats

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

The death of Summernats patron Luke Newsome failed to dampen the mood for fellow car enthusiasts at Exhibition Park on Saturday. Mr Newsome fell off the back of a ute on Thursday afternoon and died at Canberra Hospital on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia's weather map is wrong 21 min Paddy O 2
News Savage fight between snake and spider is your w... 4 hr Sandy feet 1
Where to get 420? In Melbourne 9 hr Tommy 6
Poll Which race is the laziest? (Nov '10) Fri Mr kkk 317
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Thu Deaney 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Thu Deaney 2
Yugoslavians are not WOGS. Get it right (Oct '14) Thu DaveyFromChi 9
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,981

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC