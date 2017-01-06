Luke Newsome's death does little to dampen mood of Summernats
The death of Summernats patron Luke Newsome failed to dampen the mood for fellow car enthusiasts at Exhibition Park on Saturday. Mr Newsome fell off the back of a ute on Thursday afternoon and died at Canberra Hospital on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|21 min
|Paddy O
|2
|Savage fight between snake and spider is your w...
|4 hr
|Sandy feet
|1
|Where to get 420? In Melbourne
|9 hr
|Tommy
|6
|Which race is the laziest? (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Mr kkk
|317
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Thu
|Deaney
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Thu
|Deaney
|2
|Yugoslavians are not WOGS. Get it right (Oct '14)
|Thu
|DaveyFromChi
|9
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC