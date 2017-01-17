Leader of Australia's most populous s...

Leader of Australia's most populous state quits

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Star Tribune

The leader of Australia's most popular state resigned Thursday after his popularity plummeted over a series of decisions during 2016. Sydney-based New South Wales Premier Mike Baird used social media to announce that the ruling Liberal Party would elect a new leader at a meeting on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13) Thu Tatyana Lewis 23
News Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12) Wed Concerned 11
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Wed tony briar mitchell 1
Wana trade nudes? (Jun '13) Jan 18 jeff 7
why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13) Jan 16 Meow101 22
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Jan 14 Jesse 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Jan 14 Jesse 6
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC