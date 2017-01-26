Jimmy Barnes, Nick Cave and Paul Kell...

Jimmy Barnes, Nick Cave and Paul Kelly Recognized in Australia Day Honors

The exalted trio were all appointed as Officers of the General Division of the Order of Australia, and were among the 958 people from various industries and communities announced to the Australia Day honors roll, published each year on Jan. 26. Barnes, frontman with legendary rockers Cold Chisel , was recognized for "distinguished service to the performing arts as a musician, singer and songwriter, and through support for not-for-profit organizations, particularly to children with a disability". Born in Glasgow and raised in the northern suburbs of Adelaide in the '60s, Barnes is an Aussie icon, the country's "working class man," and a singer with a voice so fierce and distinctive, few would dare emulate.

Australia

