Jet ski rider and dog rescued after night in waters off Queensland's coast
A jet ski rider and his dog have been rescued after spending the night stranded in waters off Queensland's Wide Bay region. The 45-year-old man from Townsville and his dog named Stubby, which was also wearing a life vest, set out from Bundaberg Port about 2:00pm on Saturday.
