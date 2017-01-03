Irish woman injured in Australian pla...

Irish woman injured in Australian plane crash

1 hr ago Read more: RTE.ie

An Irish woman is in a critical condition after a light plane crash in Australia in which a British woman was killed. The women, both in their 20s, were among four people on the aircraft when it came down at around 11am local time on Middle Island, near Agnes Water, in Queensland, local police said.

Australia

