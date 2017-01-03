Iranian refugees beaten by police out...

Iranian refugees beaten by police outside Australian-run refugee camp

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

File photo of an injured Afghan refugee from an Australian detention facility in Manus Island being carried by two men after he was allegedly attacked by a group of Papua New Guinean men while out on a day release. Two Iranians, who have applied for refugee status in Australia , have been assaulted and severely beaten by police in Papua New Guinea , where Canberra runs refugee detention camps, an activist group says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yugoslavians are not WOGS. Get it right (Oct '14) 1 min DaveyFromChi 9
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... 1 hr Jimmy 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... 1 hr Edward 4
Where to get 420? In Melbourne 2 hr Garby 5
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P... 2 hr Ulrich 3
Weed in maroubra (May '13) 4 hr Ulrich 7
Where to get Quality Wee d / Hashes in Melbourne 9 hr Lorenzo 4
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,617,089

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC