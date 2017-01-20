Iran, Australia agree to launch direct flight

Iran and Australia have reached an agreement to launch a direct flight between the two countries in near future, IRNA quoted Iranian ambassador in Canberra on Saturday. According to Abdolhossein Vahaji, the two countries signed an initial agreement in November 2016 and an executive meeting between Iranian airliner Mahan Air and the Australian side is scheduled for late-January to put the reached agreement into effect.

