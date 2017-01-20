Iran, Australia agree to launch direc...

Iran, Australia agree to launch direct flight

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Tehran Times

Iran and Australia have reached an agreement to launch a direct flight between the two countries in near future, IRNA quoted Iranian ambassador in Canberra on Saturday. According to Abdolhossein Vahaji, the two countries signed an initial agreement in November 2016 and an executive meeting between Iranian airliner Mahan Air and the Australian side is scheduled for late-January to put the reached agreement into effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 3 hr ALittleLost 60
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P... 4 hr Lopez 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... 6 hr Gate 2
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... 6 hr Howard Mark 5
News Sundance Film Festival puts faith in Australian... 12 hr NEUR kool aid 1
Poll Which race is the laziest? (Nov '10) 16 hr euthanize the slu... 319
I want to Seduce My mother in law (Oct '12) 17 hr Joey love 40
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC