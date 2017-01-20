Indonesia's Joko Widodo 'hopes' to visit Australia soon despite military rift
Jakarta: Indonesia's foreign ministry says President Joko Widodo hopes to visit Australia in the first three months of this year in an indication the furore over offensive material at an Australian army base has not damaged the wider bilateral relationship. "We are still trying to find a date suitable for both leaders a there is a strong commitment from both sides to meet in the first quarter of this year," Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir told Fairfax Media.
