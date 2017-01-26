I'm concerned about Australia Att'y Stephen M. Flatow

The writer, a New Jersey attorney, is vice president of the Religious Zionists of America and the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered by Palestinian terrorists in 1995 on a study trip to Israel when the bus she was on exploded on her way to the beach in Gush Katif. When Alisa succumbed to fatal head wounds at Soroka Medical Center, the family donated her organs to save the lives of others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.