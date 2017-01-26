'I would have gone anywhere to hear that': Killer gets life in death of seniors
Bret McCann and his family got up in the middle of the night half a world away to watch a live video feed of a judge handing a life sentence to the man who killed McCann's parents. Travis Vader was facing anywhere from time served to life in prison for manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.
