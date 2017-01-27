How many people turned up to the 'Aus...

How many people turned up to the 'Australia day in the Capital' concert?

Canberra's Australia Day celebrations on Thursday evening drew roughly the same turnout as the fireworks on previous years, despite the added entertainment of a concert. An ACT government spokeswoman said about 50,000 people flocked to the shores of Lake Burley Griffin to enjoy its first 'Australia Day in the Capital' concert followed by its annual firework display.

