Guantanamo Bay convict charged with assault in Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia - David Hicks, the first prisoner held at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to be convicted by a military court, appeared in an Australian court on Tuesday charged with assaulting his partner. Hicks, 41, appeared in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in his hometown of Adelaide for a pre-trial conference on a charge that he assaulted his partner in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.