Guantanamo Bay convict charged with assault in Australia
ADELAIDE, Australia - David Hicks, the first prisoner held at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to be convicted by a military court, appeared in an Australian court on Tuesday charged with assaulting his partner. Hicks, 41, appeared in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in his hometown of Adelaide for a pre-trial conference on a charge that he assaulted his partner in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia's Indigenous Rhythms and Cultural Roo...
|3 hr
|Foo - The Enigma
|2
|India smells like my arse (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|Mean Spirits
|133
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Werr...
|Mon
|Georgis
|1
|Police find 300 kilograms of pseudoephedrine in...
|Mon
|Poopenov
|1
|'Muesli queen'
|Mon
|Poopenov
|1
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|ALittleLost
|60
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Sun
|Gate
|2
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC