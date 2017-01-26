Four 19th-century shipwrecks found off Australian coast
Four 19th-century shipwrecks have been discovered off Queensland's coast, but experts say identifying them will not be easy. More than a dozen iron anchors, several copper-alloy fasteners and at least six cannons were found at depths up to 10m.
