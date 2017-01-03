Former NZ lawyer facing assault charges

Former NZ lawyer facing assault charges

23 hrs ago

Carl Harrap, who used to work for New Zealand law firm Baldwins, has been charged with indecent assault. Photo / LinkedIn A top Sydney lawyer who used to work for a Kiwi law firm has been accused of jumping out of bushes and grabbing a young jogger's groin.

Australia

