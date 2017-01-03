Former NZ lawyer facing assault charges
Carl Harrap, who used to work for New Zealand law firm Baldwins, has been charged with indecent assault. Photo / LinkedIn A top Sydney lawyer who used to work for a Kiwi law firm has been accused of jumping out of bushes and grabbing a young jogger's groin.
