Fitch: No Immediate Rating Impact on ...

Fitch: No Immediate Rating Impact on HK's CKI from Proposed Australian Duet Buy

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 17 Fitch Ratings, Singapore/Hong Kong: 18 January 2017: Fitch Ratings says that Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited's participation in a joint venture planning to acquire a 100% stake in the Australian Duet Group, will have no immediate impact on the ratings. Duet Group primarily owns and operates gas and electricity distribution assets and gas transmission assets in Australia, as well as a 900 megawatt portfolio of low-CO2-emitting generation assets in Australia, the US and Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12) 7 hr Concerned 11
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast 8 hr tony briar mitchell 1
Wana trade nudes? (Jun '13) 16 hr jeff 7
why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13) Mon Meow101 22
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Jan 14 Jesse 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Jan 14 Jesse 6
News Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08) Jan 11 Ricky Richmond 6
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC