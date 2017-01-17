Fitch: No Immediate Rating Impact on HK's CKI from Proposed Australian Duet Buy
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 17 Fitch Ratings, Singapore/Hong Kong: 18 January 2017: Fitch Ratings says that Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited's participation in a joint venture planning to acquire a 100% stake in the Australian Duet Group, will have no immediate impact on the ratings. Duet Group primarily owns and operates gas and electricity distribution assets and gas transmission assets in Australia, as well as a 900 megawatt portfolio of low-CO2-emitting generation assets in Australia, the US and Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12)
|7 hr
|Concerned
|11
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|8 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Wana trade nudes? (Jun '13)
|16 hr
|jeff
|7
|why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Meow101
|22
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|6
|Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Ricky Richmond
|6
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC