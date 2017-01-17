Fitch: No Immediate Rating Impact on HK's CKI from Proposed Australian Duet Buy

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 17 Fitch Ratings, Singapore/Hong Kong: 18 January 2017: Fitch Ratings says that Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited's participation in a joint venture planning to acquire a 100% stake in the Australian Duet Group, will have no immediate impact on the ratings. Duet Group primarily owns and operates gas and electricity distribution assets and gas transmission assets in Australia, as well as a 900 megawatt portfolio of low-CO2-emitting generation assets in Australia, the US and Europe.

