Fire of Australia opal to stay at Sou...

Fire of Australia opal to stay at South Australian Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

The world's finest uncut opal, the Fire of Australia, will go on show more than 60 years after it was discovered. The 998-gram opal, valued at A$900,000 , will become part of the South Australia Museum's collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... 4 hr Gael 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... 4 hr Gael 7
News UPDATE 1-Trump's health nominee says has no pla... 8 hr Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Where can you drink in public on Australia Day? 8 hr InFOOlectually Ch... 2
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... Tue BuildTheWall 1
News The Latest: Price says vaccines don't cause autism Tue FAKE NEWS 1
News Melbourne rampage accused set to face charges Tue Foo 4
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,255,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC