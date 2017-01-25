Fire of Australia opal to stay at South Australian Museum
The world's finest uncut opal, the Fire of Australia, will go on show more than 60 years after it was discovered. The 998-gram opal, valued at A$900,000 , will become part of the South Australia Museum's collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|4 hr
|Gael
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|4 hr
|Gael
|7
|UPDATE 1-Trump's health nominee says has no pla...
|8 hr
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Where can you drink in public on Australia Day?
|8 hr
|InFOOlectually Ch...
|2
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|Tue
|BuildTheWall
|1
|The Latest: Price says vaccines don't cause autism
|Tue
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Melbourne rampage accused set to face charges
|Tue
|Foo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC