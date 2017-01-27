Federal and NSW Labor join forces in ...

Federal and NSW Labor join forces in assault on housing affordability

Read more: Canberra Times

Federal and state Labor have ramped up an attack over housing affordability, with shadow federal Treasurer Chris Bowen and NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley accusing Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and new state Premier Gladys Berejiklian of being "all talk, no action". "Right around the country Australians are worried about how they'll afford to buy a home, or their children and grandchildren will afford to buy a home", Mr Bowen said on Friday, renewing Labor's call for action to clamp down on investors pouring funds into the negatively geared housing market.

