Fatal Swan River plane crash mars WA's Australia Day
Perth's Australia Day celebrations have been marred after two people were killed when a stunt plane crashed on the Swan River in front of thousands of people waiting for the city's annual fireworks display. The seaplane stalled and nose-dived into the water about 5pm, breaking up on impact, as revellers looked on in horror.
