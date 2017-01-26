Fatal Swan River plane crash mars WA'...

Fatal Swan River plane crash mars WA's Australia Day

Perth's Australia Day celebrations have been marred after two people were killed when a stunt plane crashed on the Swan River in front of thousands of people waiting for the city's annual fireworks display. The seaplane stalled and nose-dived into the water about 5pm, breaking up on impact, as revellers looked on in horror.

