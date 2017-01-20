Expenses scandal an embarrassing start to 2017 for Australia's embattled PM

Australia's health minister stepped down temporarily on Monday to allow auditors to scour her expense accounts after she bought an investment apartment while on a work trip, an embarrassing start to the year for embattled Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts as he answers questions during a media conference in Parliament House, Canberra, Australia, November 22, 2016.

