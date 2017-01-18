Erin Swain to run 50km in Australian ...

Erin Swain to run 50km in Australian Running Festival in Canberra after pacemaker insertion

Five months on from having a pacemaker inserted 33-year-old Erin Swain is set to take on her first individual 50km ultra marathon in Canberra. After a year of health hurdles discovering in 2016, getting the all-clear from doctors to take on this new 'first' was a real step forward.

Australia

