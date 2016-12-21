Elderly couple who fled Australia for Scotland to stay together could ...
The couple have been together for more than 20 years but look set to be split up by a Home Office ruling. An elderly couple who fled Australia because social workers wanted to put them in separate homes face being torn apart again after Home Office bosses knocked back the wife's visa application.
