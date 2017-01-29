Dying art of marine taxidermy faces uncertain future on Australian shores
Steve Mathews has spent 40 years honing his skills as a marine taxidermist and is looking for an apprentice carry on his legacy. Almost four decades into a career as a marine taxidermist, Steven Mathews has shaped and painted thousands of fish, some of which hang in the world's most prestigious museums.
