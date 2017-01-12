District campers warned on fires

A number of illegal campfires in the Grampians region has lead Country Fire Authority and district police to issue stern warnings to the public about the risks involved. A campfire at Halls Gap was also left unattended on Friday, January 6 after campers left the fire unattended while cooking food.

