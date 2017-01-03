Cycling Australia Road National Championships | road race guide for Saturday
The road races start with a bumper field headlined by last year's silver medallist and Tour de l'Avenir king of the mountains winner Lucas Hamilton . From Ararat and a former Ballarat Clarendon College student, Hamilton will not have it all his own way with a trio of West Australians Jai Hindley, Michael Storer and Sam Welsford chasing the title.
