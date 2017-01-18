Cold case rapist jailed for 12 years over 1994 Scarborough sex attack
A DNA sample taken from a man in South Australia in 2013 for drink driving has proved the catalyst for his conviction over a terrifying sex assault on two women in Perth nearly 23 years ago. Andrew David Green, 46, was jailed in the WA District Court on Wednesday for 12 years over the cold case sex attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Meow101
|22
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|6
|Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Ricky Richmond
|6
|Newton-John to Walk the Great Wall of China for... (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|2
|Would-be Australian Santa imprisoned for child ... (Dec '06)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|17
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC