Coastal holiday homes bounce back

1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Coastal holiday homes close to Sydney and Melbourne are bouncing back after years of zero or sluggish growth following the global financial crisis. Holiday homes on Victoria's famed Great Ocean Road and beachside dwellings on NSW's coast have all been boosted by the wealth effect of surging prices in inner-city property markets.

