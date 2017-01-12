Citizens to join Australia Day fun
Three citizens will officially join the Australian family in a special ceremony at Sawyer Park in Horsham on January 26. Mayor Pam Clarke said Australia Day was a special day for all Australians to come together and celebrate what they loved about the country. "It's a particularly momentous occasion for those Horsham residents choosing to become Australian citizens who will pledge their commitment to our great nation and embrace the responsibilities and privileges of Australian citizenship," she said.
