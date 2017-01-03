Chris Hamilton looking to roll the di...

Chris Hamilton looking to roll the dice at the Australian national championships

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cycling News

At 21, Chris Hamilton will be on the younger riders when the peloton lines out in Buninyong for the 2017 Australian national cycling championships. The 2016 U23 national champion will make his Team Sunweb debut in the 163km race, showing off the new black, white and red kit of the WorldTour team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia's weather map is wrong 2 hr Romel Esmail Moore 3
Poll Which race is the laziest? (Nov '10) 3 hr Howie 318
News Savage fight between snake and spider is your w... 10 hr Sandy feet 1
Where to get 420? In Melbourne 14 hr Tommy 6
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Thu Deaney 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Thu Deaney 2
Yugoslavians are not WOGS. Get it right (Oct '14) Thu DaveyFromChi 9
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,243 • Total comments across all topics: 277,692,453

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC