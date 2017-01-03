Chris Hamilton looking to roll the dice at the Australian national championships
At 21, Chris Hamilton will be on the younger riders when the peloton lines out in Buninyong for the 2017 Australian national cycling championships. The 2016 U23 national champion will make his Team Sunweb debut in the 163km race, showing off the new black, white and red kit of the WorldTour team.
