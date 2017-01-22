Cancer Support Group's Paul Walshe re...

Cancer Support Group's Paul Walshe receives Order of Australia

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

By day he manages corporate affairs for ActewAGL, but throughout his life Queanbeyan's Paul Walshe has devoted himself to supporting others. He will be awarded an Order of Australia Medal as part of the Australia Day honours for service to the communities of Queanbeyan and Canberra.

