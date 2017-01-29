Canberra weather: Total fire ban in t...

Canberra weather: Total fire ban in the ACT declared, with severe fire danger warning

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Canberrans were reminded how to stay cool and how to look out for signs of heat related illness, especially in those most vulnerable such as the elderly and children. With the mercury in Canberra set to remain well above the 30C mark this week, a total fire has been declared in the ACT and nearby regions in NSW, including Queanbeyan and the Southern Tablelands, for Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia's Sex Party says proposed bong ban ra... (Oct '11) 2 min makolovrat 25
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life 9 hr JSERVE 1
Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13) Fri Bleh 24
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... Thu Frenchie 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Jan 25 Gael 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Jan 25 Gael 7
News UPDATE 1-Trump's health nominee says has no pla... Jan 25 Baptistism by Proxy 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,353,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC