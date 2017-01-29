Canberra weather: Total fire ban in the ACT declared, with severe fire danger warning
Canberrans were reminded how to stay cool and how to look out for signs of heat related illness, especially in those most vulnerable such as the elderly and children. With the mercury in Canberra set to remain well above the 30C mark this week, a total fire has been declared in the ACT and nearby regions in NSW, including Queanbeyan and the Southern Tablelands, for Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia's Sex Party says proposed bong ban ra... (Oct '11)
|2 min
|makolovrat
|25
|Mother's torment: Why my son took his life
|9 hr
|JSERVE
|1
|Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13)
|Fri
|Bleh
|24
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|Thu
|Frenchie
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Jan 25
|Gael
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Jan 25
|Gael
|7
|UPDATE 1-Trump's health nominee says has no pla...
|Jan 25
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC