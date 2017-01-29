Canberra weather: Total fire ban in the ACT declared, with severe fire danger warning

Canberrans were reminded how to stay cool and how to look out for signs of heat related illness, especially in those most vulnerable such as the elderly and children. With the mercury in Canberra set to remain well above the 30C mark this week, a total fire has been declared in the ACT and nearby regions in NSW, including Queanbeyan and the Southern Tablelands, for Monday.

